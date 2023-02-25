BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. 1,106,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $62.84.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

