Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.338 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 642.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 300.0%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $41.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,569,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 144,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 98,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

