Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 3.0 %
Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.02. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of C$20.94 and a twelve month high of C$56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.
About Brookfield Business Partners
