Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 3.0 %

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.02. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of C$20.94 and a twelve month high of C$56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.