Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.03 million. Brightcove also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.05) EPS.

BCOV traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 775,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,351. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $220.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.72.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,676,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,403,006.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $290,046 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Brightcove by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Brightcove by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Brightcove by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

