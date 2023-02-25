Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 8.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

