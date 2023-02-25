Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in RH by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,615 shares of company stock worth $115,604,405. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

RH stock opened at $303.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $412.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

