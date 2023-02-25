Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 350,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,352,000 after acquiring an additional 326,080 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 350,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 208,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $198.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.89 and its 200 day moving average is $273.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,466,742. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

