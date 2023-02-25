Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.