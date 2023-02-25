Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,951 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $10,349,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. Raymond James lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

