Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,670.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,619.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,452.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,537.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,280.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,030.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 99.58% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 121.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

