Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 16,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 79,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Bonterra Resources from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Featured Stories

