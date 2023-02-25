Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $37.97 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.