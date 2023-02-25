BlueArk Price Reaches $0.0010 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,928.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00570912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00177746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00041646 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00056603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.