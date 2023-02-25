Blockearth (BLET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.50

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00422534 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.61 or 0.27989429 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

