Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial increased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43, a PEG ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Transactions at Block

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,562 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

