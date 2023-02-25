Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $30,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 363,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

