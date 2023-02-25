BitDAO (BIT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.17 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002408 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $11.17 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00428076 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,540.79 or 0.28356551 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.