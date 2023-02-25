Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $36.51 million and approximately $376,921.05 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00218903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00104431 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00057794 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

