Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $274,314.70

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $36.14 million and approximately $274,314.70 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00216439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00101643 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00055633 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00056440 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.