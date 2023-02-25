Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$9.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

