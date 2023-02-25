Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
BMEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Biomea Fusion Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of BMEA opened at $11.62 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
