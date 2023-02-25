Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of BMEA opened at $11.62 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

About Biomea Fusion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.