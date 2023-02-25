Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 87.40% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $53.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at $843,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at $843,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

