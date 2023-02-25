Benjamin C. Singer Sells 4,564 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $67.02. 1,472,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,179. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Procore Technologies

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

