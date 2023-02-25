Bend DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $182.90 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $182.90 million and $1.20 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

