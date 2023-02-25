Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
BELFB stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $420.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
