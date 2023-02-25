Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBWI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.52.

BBWI opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $2,785,000. III Capital Management increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

