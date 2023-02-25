Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday.

BAS opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a fifty-two week high of €66.15 ($70.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

