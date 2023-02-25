Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Basf Price Performance

Basf stock opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Friday. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 52 week high of €66.15 ($70.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

