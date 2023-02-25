Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,695. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $940.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barings BDC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 471,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

