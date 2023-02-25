Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Bandwidth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

