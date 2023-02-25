Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $155.88

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.88 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 152.81 ($1.84). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.85), with a volume of 381,066 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of £478.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

