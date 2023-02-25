Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 12,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Intel were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of INTC opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

