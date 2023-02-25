Axie Infinity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $83.64 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $83.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $10.08 or 0.00043474 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00217848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.55728889 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $69,774,048.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

