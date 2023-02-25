Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.98-7.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.36-5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.98-$7.32 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $28.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.63. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 117.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

