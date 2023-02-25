Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.98-$7.32 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $28.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.53. 4,971,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,714. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average is $204.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 117.98%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

