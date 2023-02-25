Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 117.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK traded down $28.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,903,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22,600.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

