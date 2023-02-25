Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Australian REIT Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.21. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.52 and a 52 week high of C$12.24.

Get Australian REIT Income Fund alerts:

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.