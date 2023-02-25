Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Australian REIT Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.21. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.52 and a 52 week high of C$12.24.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
