Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.05 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 106.75 ($1.29). Approximately 76,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 247,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £189.82 million and a P/E ratio of 713.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.68.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

