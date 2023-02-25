ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

ATN International Stock Up 4.4 %

ATN International stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ATN International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ATN International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.37%.

In other news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in ATN International by 84.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 274.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

