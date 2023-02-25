Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arvinas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Arvinas stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 743.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

