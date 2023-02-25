Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Codiak BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 668,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 80,998 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 156,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.