Ardor Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $107.01 million and $7.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00077386 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00055044 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009805 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001780 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003696 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
