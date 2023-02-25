Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.49 million.
Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
