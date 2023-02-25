Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 782,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 135,817 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 45.4% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

AMAT traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $111.31. 5,808,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

