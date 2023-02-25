Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly Sells 15,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,370,000 after buying an additional 626,230 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

