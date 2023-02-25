ApeCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.87 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $5.07 or 0.00022004 BTC on exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $118.23 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

