ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $327.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $327.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $291.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.83. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.83.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $169,860,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $77,908,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

