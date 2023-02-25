ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.34. The stock had a trading volume of 987,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.70 and its 200 day moving average is $246.83. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.17.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

