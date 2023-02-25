Analyzing Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paradigm Oil and Gas and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A First Majestic Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $624.22 million 2.61 -$4.92 million ($0.43) -13.91

First Majestic Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver -18.31% -3.75% -2.50%

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. engages and explores oil and natural gas properties. The firm goal is to identify oil producing wells and use modern technology to make them profitable based on modern commodity pricing. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

