Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,440,155. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

